J&K: 2 cops dead, 1 injured in case of ‘fratricide’ in Udhampur

Officials found bullet-ridden dead bodies of two police personnel inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. Police called the incident a case of fratricide and suicide(ANI)

The Udhampur police said that an AK-47 rifle was used to kill the two personnel. Amod Ashok Nagpure, SSP Udhampur, said the two cops were going from Sopore to the Talwara training centre.

"The incident happened at 6:30 am. They were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. As per the initial investigation, it has been proven that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two Police personnel have died. A third Police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the SSP added.

Nagpure said that this is an incident of fratricide and suicide. "Further investigation is underway to trace out truth behind this incident," he told ANI.

The incident comes just days after a special police officer (SPO) working with Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was found dead near Jammu's Wave Mall.

The SPO had come from Kathua for appearing in a written exam for the post of constable, officials said.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Kamaldeep Sing, son of Manishwar Singh of Kathua town's ward number 17.

The SPO had spoken to his father after the exam and asked him for some money to shop at the Wave Mall for a wedding. Singh suspected that his son has been murdered and appealed to the lieutenant governor, DG and the SSPs of Kathua and Jammu districts to probe the case and sift through the mall's CCTV footage.

Last month, a similar case of bodies being found surfaced. Security forces had recovered the bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) a day after they were abducted and shot dead by terrorists in Jammu's Kishtwar region.

Security forces found their bodies near rivulet in the Pondgwari area around 24 hours after the two went missing.

(with ANI inputs)