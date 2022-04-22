J&K: 2 migrant labourers shot at by terrorists in Srinagar, admitted in hospital

Two migrant labourers were injured after they were shot by terrorists in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Friday. Both the labourers have been shifted to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off, the police officials said.



This is not the first instance when the terrorists have targeted migrants in the Valley. On April 8, a migrant labourer from Punjab's Pathankot was injured after being shot by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Less than a week before the incident, two migrant workers also from Pathankot were shot at by terrorists in the same district.



There has been a surge in the attacks on civilians and cops in the Kashmir valley. On April 15, a sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla district. According to police officials, terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmed. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.



On March 27, a special police officer Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by terrorists at their residence in Budgam district. The terrorists who were accused in their killing were gunned down by security forces in Baramulla on Thursday.



Mohammad Yousuf Dar, alias Kantroo was accused of killing the cop and his brother and was killed in encounter by the forces yesterday. Kantroo had been on the hit list of security forces over his involvement in the killings across the Kashmir Valley.









HT News Desk