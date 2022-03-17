J&K: CRPF killed 175 terrorists, captured 183 since March 1 last year, says DG

As many as 175 terrorists were killed, while 183 were captured by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir between March 1, 2021, and March 16, 2022, director general of the force Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday. The CRPF has also killed 19 Maoists and arrested 699 in various operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states during the same period, Singh added.

On Saturday, the force will conduct its 83rd Raising Day parade at the MA Stadium in Jammu. This is for the first time the force is observing the occasion outside Delhi-NCR.

On Wednesday, Singh said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “very good” and is improving further.

“The central government has directed different forces to organise annual day parades at different places in the country and display show of strength to the people… It will act as an inspiration and motivation for the personnel as well as the civilian population, especially the youth. It will also help in the national integration work,” he said.

“The CRPF is providing security cover to 117 protectees of various categories. Thirty-two women personnel have been inducted into the VIP Security Wing," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The DG said a total of 41 VIPs were provided security cover by the CRPF during recently concluded assembly elections in five states. The security of 27 protectees have been withdrawn post-elections, he added.

Asked about the killing of a CRPF personnel who was at home on leave in Kashmir Valley recently, he said this was the first such incident this year and added that the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within the shortest possible time.



‘Incidents of stone-pelting almost nill'

Speaking on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said,

“It is not as if the situation is out of hand. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone-pelting are almost nill. There is a decrease in the infiltration of foreign terrorists and attacks."