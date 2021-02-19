J&K delimitation panel holds first meeting, 3 NC members absent
The process of redrawing boundaries of electoral constituencies should take into account not just population but aspects such as geographical features, communication, and connectivity, Lok Sabha MPs from Jammu suggested on Thursday in the first meeting of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu & Kashmir.
The National Conference MPs from Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone, who are also associate members of the Commission, did not attend the meeting, and said the exercise itself was “unconstitutional”.
Read more: 'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir
According to the people aware of the matter, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office and MP from Udhampur, and Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP from Jammu, said at the meeting that delimitation of constituencies should consider existing boundaries of administrative units, communications, public convenience, with special attention to the local terrain.
When contacted, Sharma said suggestions from associate members were elicited in the meeting. “We will give the suggestions that will then be taken up at the subsequent meetings,” he told HT.
Read more: Foreign envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener, saw visible change: Officials
The commission, which will end its term on March 5, was set up a year ago by the Union law & justice ministry with a mandate to redraw the constituencies in the Union territory in accordance with the provisions of Part V of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and Delimitation Act, 2002.
MPs from Kashmir, who skipped the meeting chaired by justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, said in a letter to the commission “In our view, the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, is palpably unconstitutional and has been enacted in disregard and violation of mandate of the Constitution of India.”
Singh criticised the NC decision to skip the meeting. “This is not a platform for any kind of political posturing,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, country’s aviation sector yet to witness growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, BSP MP raise LAC situation at defence standing committee meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K delimitation panel holds first meeting, 3 NC members absent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener, saw visible change: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Disha Ravi seeks restraint on private chat leaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media moderation: Government plans new platform to flag online posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case
- The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy
- The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls
- Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akbar’s lawyers may rely on part of judgment in appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview: ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox