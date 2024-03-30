J&K govt initiates efforts to restore 8th century Martand Sun temple

A high-level meeting will take place on Monday for the restoration of the Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.



A notification issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir read,"Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Culture shall take a meeting to discuss the matter regarding protection/conservation/restoration of the ancient temples in Kashmir with installation of the statue of Emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida in the premises of Martand Sun Teple situated at Anantnag, in his office chamber (Room No 2/40) Civil Secretariat, Jammu on 01.04.2024 at 2:30 pm".



The 8th century Martand Temple built by Hindu king Lalitaditya Muktapada is the oldest of the Sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage and is an ASI-protected monument. It is said that the Martand Sun temple was destroyed on the orders of Sultan Sikandar Shah Miri.



Lalitaditya belonged to the Karkota dynasty that ruled Kashmir in the seventh century. Historian Kalhana mentioned about this dynasty in his epic Rajatarangini.



Recently, a ‘kalash’ from Ayodhya was installed at the Ram Temple on the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The 'kalash', one of those sent to select Ram temples, was installed by the local people in the presence of devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



Last month, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had also visited the Martand Sun temple and offered prayers. He participated in the Mahayagya organised by Shri Martand Tirath Trust and said that he prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of one and all.

A file photo of Martand Sun temple, located in J&K's Anantnag