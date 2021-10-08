J&K L-G Manoj Sinha vows to avenge killing of civilians, likely to meet Amit Shah today

Amid a spate of targeted attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge the killings of civilians and “completely demolish” the terror ecosystem.

Sinha is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the security situation on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said.

In a statement on Thursday night, the L-G said: “I am deeply pained and anguished and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon,” Sinha said in a statement on Thursday night.

“My tributes to the civilians martyred in the terrorist attacks. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. The UT administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in this hour of grief,” he added.

Sinha’s remarks came after a government school principal and teacher were shot dead by terrorists in the school premises earlier in the day. The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is the front for terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”, India’s independence day.

As many as seven civilians have been killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in the last five days.

In a stern warning to those aiding and abetting terrorists, Sinha said: “Everyone wants justice. I assure you that we have given a free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes.”

“Every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged,” he added.

Sinha said the peace and progress accomplished by J&K in the last two years has rattled the neighbouring country and some of its terror sympathizers in the UT. “I want to assure the people that we will completely demolish their terror ecosystem,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)