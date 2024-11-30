J&K: Over 5.5 lakh candidates for 4,002 police constable positions, exams this Sunday

More than 5.59 lakh job seekers are expected to begin taking the examinations this Sunday in a mammoth recruitment campaign for 4,002 police constable positions in Jammu and Kashmir. It is anticipated that around 5.59 lakh job hopefuls would start taking the exams this Sunday as part of a massive recruitment drive for 4,002 police constable vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir.(HT_PRINT)

Officials have increased preparations as the test dates approach to guarantee a smooth exam, PTI reported.

Male and female gazetted police personnel have been assigned as frisking supervisors in an attempt to ensure openness and equity, and videography will be used during the tests.

As a section of overage candidates demand age relaxation and postponement of the exam dates, demonstrations have erupted.

"A total of 5,59,135 candidates are scheduled to appear in the exams for 4,002 posts of constables (home department) to be held on December 1, December 8, and December 22," Indu Kanwal Chib, the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB), stated during a meeting.

To assess the deputy commissioners' preparations for the tests, J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo called a meeting of the police and civil administration departments.

According to Chib, the examinations for the positions of constable (executive, armed, and SDRF) will take place on December 1 at 856 locations in 20 districts. A total of 2,62,863 candidates are expected to take the exam, with a maximum of 54,296 applicants coming from the Jammu area.

According to the SSRB chairperson, 1,67,609 applicants will take the December 8 exam for the constable (telecommunications) position, and 1,28,663 are set to take the December 22 exam for the constable (photography) position.

The examinations for the positions of constable (executive, armed, and SDRF) will take place on December 1 at 856 locations in 20 districts. A total of 2,62,863 candidates are expected to take the exam, with a maximum of 54,296 applicants coming from the Jammu area.

As many as 1,67,609 applicants will take the December 8 exam for the constable (telecommunications) position, and 1,28,663 are set to take the December 22 exam for the constable (photography) position.

The J&K chief secretary asked the officials to ensure there are no instances of copying or malpractice anywhere and that each facility in the district has an adequate number of security guards.

Dulloo asked them about the plans to supply exam materials to the centres, both sensitive and non-sensitive. He also ordered them to personally oversee the entire procedure until the police department sent the OMR sheets to the SSRB.

Youth Protest Age Limits for J&K Police Exam

Several young people who were marked as “too old” to apply for constable positions, protested and shouted slogans, accusing the government of not giving them equal opportunities.

“We too wanted to join the police and serve the country, but the administration prevented us from doing so by not holding the exam for years,” Mehran Anjum Mir, a social activist and youth leader, stated.

“We have represented ourselves to the lieutenant governor, political parties, and officers seeking age relaxations, but all of our pleas were ignored,” he added.

Reiterating their call for age relaxation for constable and sub-inspector positions, the demonstrators also called for a postponement of the constable exam so that they may participate.

A notice for the hiring of 669 sub-inspectors for the Jammu and Kashmir Police department has been released by the SSRB. The official timetable states that the recruiting application process will open on December 3 and end on January 2, 2025.