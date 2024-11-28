Menu Explore
5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

PTI |
Nov 28, 2024 06:05 PM IST

The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km, officials said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.19 pm, they said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km, officials said.

They said so far there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.

