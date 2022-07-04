J&K LeT arrests: More arms, ammunition recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Monday said they have recovered more arms and ammunition, including six sticky bombs, a pistol, and an improvised explosive device with a remote, following the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from the Reasi district.

Locals in Reasi nabbed the two and handed them over to police even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied that one of them, Talib Hussain Shah, was in charge of the party’s local minority wing IT cell.

“More recoveries have been made on the disclosure of Shah. The arms and ammunition were recovered from a hideout at Draj in the Rajouri district,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh.

Falsely implicating the party is a new modus-operandi for Pakistan-based terror outfits, the BJP said while denying Shah’s association with the party. “Shah was neither an active member nor a primary member of the BJP,” BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina said.

Raina said Shah visited BJP headquarters in Jammu as a reporter for his interviews. “...the matter is being investigated but prima facie it seems that he conducted a recce of the BJP office...It appears he was planning a terror attack on the BJP office.”

Raina said security agencies alerted him that he could have been on his hit list because he has spoken against Pakistan and terrorism.

