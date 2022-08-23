J&K: Soldier injured in Rajouri suicide attack succumbs

The death toll from the August 11 terror attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) rose to five after a havaldar who was undergoing treatment succumbed to his injuries, a senior official said on Monday.

An army spokesperson identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Satya Pal, a resident of Rajasthan.

According to the spokesperson, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Udhampur late on Sunday. “The army stands by the family of the brave-heart in this hour of grief and nation will remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice,” the spokesperson said.

Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officers paid their last respects to Havaldar Singh at a wreath-laying ceremony in Udhampur, the spokesperson added.

“The mortal remains of the brave-heart were sent to his native village where they will be cremated with full military honours,” said the spokesperson.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three other soldiers were killed in the pre-dawn attack of August 11. Havaldar Singh and a Major were injured in the attack.

Both suicide attackers were also killed. They were believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group, director general of police, Dilbag Singh, had said after the attack.

The army camp is situated about 40 km from the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

The August 11 attack was the first such assault in the region since February 2018, when terrorists had stormed Sunjuwan military station in Jammu and left six soldiers and one civilian dead.

In 2016, 19 soldiers were killed in a similar attack on an army brigade headquarters near Uri, along the LoC. It was the deadliest such attack in the region in two decades.