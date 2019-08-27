JMB’s top ‘India functionary’ held by Kolkata police

india

The special task force of the Kolkata Police on Monday said it had arrested a “top India functionary” of the banned Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in Bihar’s Gaya.

The JMB was allegedly involved in several terror activities in India, including blasts in West Bengal’s Khagragarh and Bodh Gaya in 2014 and 2018 respectively, the STF said.

While two persons lost their lives in the West Bengal blast, a low-intensity bomb exploded just hours after Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, finished a sermon at Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018. “A team of STF Kolkata arrested Ejaz Ahmad, from Pathantoli village in Gaya district of Bihar,” the STF said in the statement. Ahmad has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 130 (aiding escape of, or rescuing/harbouring of prisoner) read with Explosive Substances Act section 4 (attempt to cause explosion or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life/property) and section 5 (making/possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances).

