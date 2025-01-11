‘Using hookah, allowing outsiders’: JNU fines two students 1.79 lakh

Two hostel students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were imposed a combined fine of ₹1.79 lakh for allegedly allowing outsiders into their rooms and consuming alcohol, among other violations. A woman passes on a cycle at the JNU gate. The notices warn that “any future complaints or violations will result in your immediate eviction from the hostel without prior notice”.(HT File)

Official notices issued to the students on January 8 asked them to deposit the fine in five days, news agency PTI reported.

A first notice issued to a student read, “12 unknown individuals were found in your room consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance on the hostel premises in your absence. This behaviour constitutes a serious violation of hostel rules”.

The student was fined ₹80,000, including ₹60,000 for unauthorised entry of outsiders, ₹10,000 for aggressive behaviour, interference in official matters and intimidation of hostel staff, ₹6,000 for possessing an induction stove and heater, ₹2,000 for drinking and ₹2,000 for hookah use.

A notice sent to the second student on December 22 last year and January 5 claims that he allowed several outsiders into his room and consumed alcohol with them. “The Warden Committee and security personnel attempted to open your room at that time, but you did not open the door,” the notice read.

He was fined ₹99,000, including ₹85,000 for allowing unauthorised individuals on two occasions, ₹10,000 for aggressive and disruptive behaviour, ₹2,000 for drinking, and ₹2,000 for possession of a hookah.

The notices warn that “any future complaints or violations will result in your immediate eviction from the hostel without prior notice”.

‘An act of extortion’

Kunal Kumar, former president of Sutlej Hostel, alleged that the fines were being levied on those who do not support the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He also criticised the fines, calling them an act of extortion.

The hostel warden has not commented on the fines yet.

In the JNU Student Union polls, which took place after a four-year hiatus in March 2024, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.

(With PTI inputs)