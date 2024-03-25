 JNUSU Election Result: BAPSA secures historic Central Panel seat with Left's support - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

JNUSU Election Result: BAPSA secures historic Central Panel seat with Left's support

PTI | , New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 08:55 AM IST

JNUSU Election Result: Priyanshi Arya, BAPSA's general secretary candidate, emerged victorious in the student union elections by defeating ABVP's Arjun Anand.

The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) clinched a position in the Central Panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) for the first time in its history.

BAPSA secures Central Panel seat in JNUSU (HT file)
BAPSA secures Central Panel seat in JNUSU (HT file)

Priyanshi Arya, BAPSA's general secretary candidate, emerged victorious in the student union elections by defeating ABVP's Arjun Anand by 926 votes. Arya polled in 2,887 votes while Anand received 1,961 votes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The JNUSU results were declared late night on Sunday effecting a clean sweep of the United Left alliance on three seats of the Central Panel with one post of the four-member panel bagged by BAPSA.

In the polls that took place after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.

BAPSA is an Ambedkarite students' organisation formed on November 15, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Ever since the inception of JNUSU elections, BAPSA has never been able to secure a position in the Central Panel of JNUSU which comprises the president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

However, the association has consistently won counsellor positions.

Despite its active involvement in JNUSU's activities and a substantial voter base, BAPSA had struggled to secure a seat in the central panel until now.

The students union garnered the third-highest number of votes in the JNUSU elections, trailing behind the United Left Alliance and the ABVP.

The turning point came when the nomination of DSF President Swati Singh, slated to be the general secretary candidate of the United Left Alliance, was revoked following a complaint to the Grievance Redressal Committee.

Subsequently, the Left alliance reconfigured its strategy and threw its support behind BAPSA's general secretary candidate, Priyanshi Arya. This last-minute shift saw Priyanshi Arya secure victory with an overwhelming support from the alliance.

However, following the elections, BAPSA opted to distance itself from the alliance, expressing its intention to contest future elections independently.

Addressing the media, Pramod Sagar, an official of BAPSA, emphasised the association's "long-standing presence and its independent voter base," citing past instances of supporting the Left alliance candidates "without receiving reciprocal acknowledgment".

The last JNUSU polls held in 2019 were swept by Left-backed groups which comprised AISA, SFI, DFS, and AISF.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections.Watch now!

Get latest news on Education, Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / JNUSU Election Result: BAPSA secures historic Central Panel seat with Left's support
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On