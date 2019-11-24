e-paper
JNU forms panel to resolve hostel issues, students’ union calls it an act of subversion

The development comes as the three-member panel, appointed by the Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) to look into the same matter, is expected to submit its report by Monday.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:16 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and various students unions raise slogans while carrying placards during a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on the issue of fee hike, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and various students unions raise slogans while carrying placards during a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on the issue of fee hike, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Authorities at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday announced the formation of an internal high-level committee to look into the issue of a raise in hostel fee and asked for suggestions from students’ representatives, a move slammed by the students’ union.



“This is for the information of all concerned that a high-level committee has been constituted by the competent authority to get suggestions from the student representatives on finding a solution to the hostel issues,” registrar Pramod Kumar said in a circular.

The seven-member JNU committee includes dean of students Umesh Kadam, associate dean of students Vandana Mishra, and provost Neerja Samajdar.

Students’ representatives can email their suggestions before 5.30pm on Sunday, Kumar said in the circular.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) has condemned the move.

“…The mail has not been sent to the JNUSU even as government-appointed committees find it common sense to recognise the legitimacy of the elected union,” it said in a statement.

“We respectfully submit before the esteemed committee that its very formation is but an act of subverting the Inter Hall Administration Committee, which is a statutory body unto itself,” it added.

The Inter Hall Administration manages the 18 hostels on campus.

Following weeks of protests by JNU students, the administration had announced a 50% hostel fee concession for students from Below Poverty Line category—a move rejected by JNUSU.

A committee appointed by the MHRD is set to submit its report on JNU fee hike by Monday, after rounds of consultation with teachers and students.

The panel, including former UGC chairperson VS Chauhan, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, held its last meeting on Friday with students’ representatives in the university’s administration block.

