Traffic crawls on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rain causes waterlogging

A 10-km-long traffic jam brought traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to a crawl near the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday evening following heavy rain, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours, police said. Hundreds of commuters were stranded for hours after heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging and a 10-km traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. (ANI Video Grab)

The traffic started crawling near Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur, Delhi, and the tailback reached Udyog Vihar Phase-IV in Gurugram by 6.30pm, traffic police officers said.

Narayan Acharya, a commuter travelling from Gurugram to Kathmandu in Nepal by road, told HT that he had been trapped in the jam for the last two and a half hours. “We found slow moving traffic from Iffco Chowk around 4pm. Now, its 6.30pm but we have not been able to cross the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram border which is a distance of hardly about six kilometres,” he said, adding his vehicle was still 200 metres behind the plaza.

Vikas Kumar, another commuter travelling towards Delhi from Gurugram, told HT that the opposite carriageway leading to Jaipur was completely empty. “There is no spot to even take even a U-turn now. I am trapped in my vehicle for the last three hours. Looking at the scenario, it seems it may take two to three more hours before I may be able to cross this entire stretch of jam,” he said, adding rain had further aggravated the situation.