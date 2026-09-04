Two held for raping 15-year-old girl in Assam’s Sivasagar, found pregnant: Police

Two neighbours, aged 19 and 24, were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Assam’s Sivasagar district. The incident came to light after the minor was found to be at least three months pregnant, police said. The 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped multiple times in May. The crime came to light after doctors found she was around three months pregnant.

The incident allegedly took place in May, while the girl’s family lodged a complaint at Demow Police Station under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape of a minor, abduction and other charges on Thursday, police said.

According to the complaint, the two suspects, who live in the same neighbourhood as the girl, allegedly abducted her in a car and raped her. She was allegedly raped multiple times over the next few days, after which the accused threatened to harm her family if she disclosed the incident.

“The family members said the girl was facing health problems in recent weeks. When they finally took her to a government hospital, doctors found that she was around three months pregnant,” an investigating officer said.

Police officers said that the girl has undergone a mandatory medical examination and investigators will also examine phone records as part of the probe.

The survivor’s parents said they are yet to decide how to proceed with the pregnancy.

“The accused were picked up yesterday and formally arrested today. They will be produced before the court today, and their statements will be recorded,” the officer added.