Monday, Dec 09, 2019

JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the students' march against the hostel fee hike.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU students and police officials clashed when the students took out a rally demanding reduction in hostel fees towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
JNU students and police officials clashed when the students took out a rally demanding reduction in hostel fees towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (HT Photos/Vipin Kumar)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.

Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the students’ march against the hostel fee hike.

When the students reached the cordoned off area, they tried to jump across the barricades and were lathi charged by police.

