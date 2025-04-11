JNU Students' Union elections to be held on April 25; results on April 28

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the academic year 2024-25 will be held on April 25, with the final results scheduled to be declared on April 28, according to a notification released by the JNUSU Election Committee on Friday. JNU will soon have its students' union polls as per their election committee(HT File)

As per the official schedule, the election process begins with the display of tentative voters list on April 13, followed by corrections in the list and the issuance of nomination forms on April 14. Filing of nominations will take place on April 15, while the final list of candidates will be published on April 16.

A press conference and briefing about the candidates will also be held on April 16 at 4 pm, followed by school-level general body meetings (GBMs) on April 17 and 21. The university-wide GBM is slated for April 22, while the presidential debate will take place on April 23.

April 24 has been marked as a no-campaign day. Polling will be conducted on April 25 in two sessions—from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin the same night at 9 pm, and the final results will be declared on April 28.

The upcoming JNUSU polls come after sustained student agitation over the delay in announcing the election schedule. In March, students held protests and locked the Dean of Students’ office, demanding immediate issuance of the notification.

However, the administration had cited a pending Delhi High Court case concerning implementation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations as the reason for the delay. The case was scheduled for hearing on March 27.

Last year’s JNUSU elections were held on March 22 after a four-year gap, and saw the United Left alliance winning three of the four central panel posts. The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) had secured the remaining post. Dhananjay was elected as the president, Avijit Ghosh as vice president, Priyanshi Arya as general secretary, and Mo Sajid as joint secretary.