‘JNU virus has reached MP’: BJP leader on Collector slapping party worker

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya lashed out at the Rajgarh district collector during a protest on Wednesday and said the “Jawaharlal Nehru University virus” had come to the state but the people know how such a “virus is cured”.

The BJP national general secretary alleged that district collector Nidhi Nivedita was from the JNU and that is why she opposed the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organized by BJP workers and assaulted them.

“JNU is known for raising of anti-nation slogans. The Tri-colour is opposed over there. That’s why the BJP workers who held the national flag in their hands were insulted. JNU virus has come here and people know how a virus is cured”.,” Vijayvargiya said.

Collector Nivedita and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Priya Verma allegedly slapped a BJP worker during the rally on Sunday. However, both the women officers later accused the BJP workers of misbehaving with them while violating prohibitory orders.

In video clips, which went viral on social media, both the officers were seen pushing and slapping BJP workers. Someone was also seen pulling Verma’s hair during the commotion.

BJP national vice-president and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We will not tolerate the insult of BJP workers. BJP workers are capable of finishing off Kamal Nath’s Lanka.”

Chouhan said the administrative officers didn’t have the right to slap anyone. He alleged the collector’s slap was not against workers but on “democracy” and demanded an FIR against the collector.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said, “The collector’s slap on party worker has signaled the countdown of the Congress government. It will have to go in the interest of people.”

The leader of opposition in state assembly Gopal Bhargava said, the collector’s act was an “insult” to Constitution which had bestowed her with the authority in the first place.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja, however, accused BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava, Kailash Vijayvargiya of making “indecent” remarks against the lady collector.

“Their remarks exposed their mindset towards women. They should be expelled from the BJP,” Saluja said.