Joe Biden wishes Modi, NDA on election win: ‘India-US friendship only growing as we…’

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. President Biden also commended the nearly 650 million voters who participated in what he called a "historic election." Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi (PTI / File)

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," Biden posted on X.

The US state department issued a statement congratulating Modi and the NDA and commended Indian voters, poll workers, civil society, and journalists for “their commitment and vital contributions to India’s democratic processes and institutions.”

“We look forward to continuing to further our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his party's election results during a telephone call, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded general parliamentary elections," the Kremlin said.

Prime Minister Modi was formally named by the NDA to lead a new coalition government for a third consecutive term on Wednesday, a day after election results left the BJP below majority. Modi, who has dominated Indian politics since 2014, will now head a government reliant on the support of regional allies, a dynamic that could complicate his cabinet's reform agenda.

Following the election results, Modi submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, following the cabinet's recommendation to dissolve parliament—a necessary formality before forming a new government. Subsequently, a meeting of 15 parties in the NDA at Modi's residence formally named him as their leader.

The NDA secured 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, surpassing the 272 needed to form a government. However, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats on its own. The opposition INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress party, exceeded expectations by winning 230 seats. Congress alone secured 99 seats, almost doubling its tally from 2019, boosting Gandhi's political standing.