Joint counter-op centre to come up in Punjab

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:59 IST

Against the backdrop of Pakistan’s concentrated efforts to stoke terrorism in Punjab, India has decided to strengthen inter-agency cooperation by creating a joint counter-operation centre of security agencies, including Punjab Police, in the state, sources said on Tuesday.

The proposal has been mooted in a meeting of the top brass of security agencies in New Delhi, following the continued incidents of drone appearances, including the air-dropping of arms by Pakistan-based terror outfits in the border state.

The Joint Counter-Operation Centre will have representatives from National Investigation Agency (NIA), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ministry of home affairs (MHA), apart from Punjab Police, to carry out anti-terror operations and prevent terror outfits from taking root in the state once more.

The government has asked Punjab director general of police and top leadership of the NIA, RAW, IB and MHA to initiate action in a time-bound manner and communicate the action taken in this regard at the earliest, according to senior government officials familiar with the decision.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:59 IST