e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Joint counter-op centre to come up in Punjab

The proposal has been mooted in a meeting of the top brass of security agencies in New Delhi, following the continued incidents of drone appearances, including the air-dropping of arms by Pakistan-based terror outfits in the border state.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:59 IST
Indo- Asian News Service
Indo- Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

Against the backdrop of Pakistan’s concentrated efforts to stoke terrorism in Punjab, India has decided to strengthen inter-agency cooperation by creating a joint counter-operation centre of security agencies, including Punjab Police, in the state, sources said on Tuesday.

The proposal has been mooted in a meeting of the top brass of security agencies in New Delhi, following the continued incidents of drone appearances, including the air-dropping of arms by Pakistan-based terror outfits in the border state.

The Joint Counter-Operation Centre will have representatives from National Investigation Agency (NIA), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ministry of home affairs (MHA), apart from Punjab Police, to carry out anti-terror operations and prevent terror outfits from taking root in the state once more.

The government has asked Punjab director general of police and top leadership of the NIA, RAW, IB and MHA to initiate action in a time-bound manner and communicate the action taken in this regard at the earliest, according to senior government officials familiar with the decision.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:59 IST

top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News