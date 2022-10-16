Home / India News / JP Nadda's jibe at opposition: 'Congress became bhai-behen ki party'

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 04:52 PM IST

Asserting that the BJP will "trounce" the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls, the party president added: “The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to go.”

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses the 'Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, October 16.(PTI)
ByYagya Sharma

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at opposition parties as he suggested that ideologies of rivals have changed over time but the ruling party has held its ground. Addressing the "Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan", held at the Ramlila Maidan ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls which are likely to be held in December, BJP chief hit out at the Congress.

“Socialists didn't remain socialists, communists didn't remain communists. INC didn't remain National or Congress; it became 'bhai-behen ki party (a party of brother and sister)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANII as he took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "The BJP is the only party that said in 1951-52 that there won't be 'Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Samvidhan' in one country. We took out a series of journeys but we never abandoned Article 370 and said we'll scrap it. By PM Modi's willpower, Article 370 (which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir) was scrapped. It's our record," he added.

Asserting that the BJP will "trounce" the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls, the party president added: “The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to go.”

The BJP chief further said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean government in Delhi, "but it has committed scams in the excise department, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of toilets, and in the Delhi Jal Board."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
