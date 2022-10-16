BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'Khatam, tata' video; 'Chavanni-chhap troll': Congress

Several BJP leaders and spokespersons on Sunday shared a parody video mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which was released by the official handle of the BJP on Twitter. The video mocks Rahul Gandhi and the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and touches upon the recent issues the Congress faced including the exodus in Goa, the resignation of leaders in J&K following Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Rajasthan rebellion. The parody video also features Sonia Gandhi towards the end. "Mom, why do not bad times end? Khatam...tata...goodbye," the BJP wrote sharing the video.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate reacted to the video and said the entire party has become 'cheap troll'. With a photo of 25 paise, the Congress leader said the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra has made the BJP scared. "But fear is good. Only if they have put so much effort into finding a solution to the unemployment and price rise," the BJP leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far seen several flashpoints between the BJP and the Congress with prominent BJP leaders questioning the necessity of the yatra at a time when Congress witnessed many resignations. The Congress said the BJP has been trying to divert attention from the success of the yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is now in Karnataka and crossed the 1,000-km milestone on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi made an address on the occasion of the completion of the milestone and said his family has a long relationship with Karnataka as Sonia Gandhi in 1999 contested in the Lok Sabha election from Ballari and won, We have a long relationship between my family and Ballari. "My mother fought her election from here and got elected due to the wholehearted support of the people of Ballari. My grandmother Indira Gandhi fought from Chikkamagaluru. So, I cannot forget that," he said.

