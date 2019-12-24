JP Nadda’s visit to Indore follows heavy fine on BJP for advertisement without permission

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:44 IST

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has asked the city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cough up more than Rs 13 lakh for putting up massive publicity material on streets without its permission, officials said. The IMC notice conincided with BJP’s national working president JP Nadda’s visit to the city on Sunday.

“It is noteworthy that you put up banners and posters (of different sizes) measuring about 3450 square illegally and in an unauthorised way at different places of the city today. Thus, a fine of Rs 10.35 lakh is imposed on you for violation of rule 22(1) of Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertising Media Rules, 2017. The amount to be deposited is Rs 13.46 lakh including 18% of GST on the fine and Rs 1.25 lakh incurred on removal of the banners and posters,” said the notice served on the BJP city unit president Gopikrishna Nema.

As per an official, this is perhaps first time when any city or district unit of a political party was slapped with any such notice in the past about two decades.

The notice doesn’t mention Nadda’s name or his visit to the city. Yet, it talks of the BJP city unit’s advertisement and publicity undertaken on Sunday, the day when Nadda visited the city.

Nadda was in city to reach out to people in a bid to clear any apprehension in their mind on new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Ashish Singh said, “A notice was served on the city unit president of the BJP for violation of IMC rules in context of advertisement.”

However, when contacted, Nema said, “I have not received any such notice so far. Until I get the notice and go through it I will not like to comment on the same.”

State Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said, “BJP indulges in massive publicity to mislead people and distract their attention from real issues but publicity hardly matters beyond a certain limit at the end of the day as Jharkhand assembly elections results suggest.”

Notably, earlier, district administration in Bhopal had slapped a notice on an ex-BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh and city unit president Vikas Virani at the recommendation of the police department for recovery of about Rs 24 lakh from them for engaging police personnel in law and order duty at various points, on account of their protest held without permission in August this year.

The BJP which dubbed the action as illegal and undemocratic is yet to deposit the amount, as per a BJP leader.