Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JPC on Waqf bill to seek extension till end of Budget session next year

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2024 08:58 PM IST

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the committee will request that the deadline for the JPC report be extended to the last day of Parliament’s Budget Session

NEW DELHI: The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendments) Bill Joint Committee has decided to seek time till the end of the budget session to scrutinise the controversial amendments. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdambika Pal, who chairs the panel, will move a formal resolution in the Lok Sabha to seek the House’s approval on Thursday.

BJP MP and Waqf Amendment Bill JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal interacts with Congress MP Hibi Eden at Parliament House during the Winter Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
BJP MP and Waqf Amendment Bill JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal interacts with Congress MP Hibi Eden at Parliament House during the Winter Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The panel decided to seek more time at its meeting on Wednesday. The panel, led by BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, was tasked to submit the report by November 29, the last day of the first week of the session.

Pal told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting that the committee was unanimous in its view as it has to listen to some other stakeholders, including six states, where there are disputes between the waqf and the state governments.

He explained: “Today we asked some questions to the Ministry of Minority Affairs. They will answer those questions. We had a few questions that there are 123 properties of Govt of India in Delhi dating back to 1911… Later the Waqf Board laid its claim on those properties. So, for clarification on that Ministry of Urban Development and DDA will have to be called. Similarly, Odisha, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Bihar - a total of six states - where government properties are being claimed by the Waqf. So, we told the ministry’s secretary today that we have not received the response on this… So, we will also have to call state’s chief secretaries or secretaries of Minority Affairs in states...”

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the committee will request that the deadline for submission of the JPC report should be extended to the last day of Parliament’s Budget Session 2025.

The controversial bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August. The draft bill proposed sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India’s waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable endowments. The government argued that the bill would modernise an archaic and complex system in line with recommendations of the 2006 Rajinder Sachar Committee. However, the Opposition demanded greater scrutiny of the bill, alleging that it would hurt the Muslim community.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On