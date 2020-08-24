e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JSW group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha over 10 years

JSW group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha over 10 years

The JSW Steel has proposed to build the plant at the same site in Jagatsinghpur that was once allocated to Korean steelmaker Posco for its steel project

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:41 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
During the discussion, CM Naveen Patnaik stressed on maximum value addition of state resources within the state for accelerating job creation and revenue generation. (Photo@sajjanjindal)
During the discussion, CM Naveen Patnaik stressed on maximum value addition of state resources within the state for accelerating job creation and revenue generation. (Photo@sajjanjindal)
         

The Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW group today said it will invest over Rs 1 lakh crore through several projects in Odisha, including a 13.2 million tonne per annum steel complex in Jagatsinghpur district of the state.

JSW Group’s managing director Sajjan Jindal, who held a meeting through a video link with chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, said the integrated steel project of JSW with a capacity of 13.2 MTPA at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district will come up soon. Jindal assured CM Patnaik that the JSW is fully committed to all its projects in the state.

The JSW Steel has proposed to build the plant at the same site in Jagatsinghpur that was once allocated to Korean steelmaker Posco for its steel project. In 2017, Posco had to abandon the project, 13 years after it signed an MoU to build a steel plant, due to lack of dedicated iron ore mines and popular resistance at the project site.

Jindal said that the JSW is tying up with IIM Sambalpur to create the “JSW Centre for Development Studies for Odisha.” The JSW Steel will also establish a 100-bed hospital and a school at Koida in Sundargarh district in PPP mode with an objective to develop mining areas for the benefits of the local people.

During the discussion, Patnaik stressed on maximum value addition of state resources within the state for accelerating job creation and revenue generation.

tags
top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In