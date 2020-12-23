e-paper
Home / India News / 'Judges' hallmark to become keener on justice, not merely on law': CJI

‘Judges’ hallmark to become keener on justice, not merely on law’: CJI

CJI Bobde appealed judges to become more driven towards justice.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:13 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.(File photo)
         

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday said every great institution and judges’ hallmark is to become keener on Justice and not merely on law.

CJI Bobde inaugurated an e-Sewa Kendra at the High Court of Tripura this afternoon and said telecommunication technology has revolutionized people’s access to justice delivery system from courts.

The Supreme Court came up with the e-Sewa Kendra concept under its project on e-courts. These kendras have been useful during the Covid-19 pandemic for people to access justice delivery system as the lower courts were shut down during the period. These centres are located at the entry gate of courts and other legal institutions.

Praising Tripura for its role in accomodating people who came from erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971, and for giving talents like Sachin Dev Burman, Rahul Dev Burman, the chief justice of India said that though the state is lacking in resources, history of the state show that resources are not primary part in human life.

Citing Archbishop of Canterbury William Temple, the CJI said the Archbishop used to visit lawyers in courts and said he wasn’t knowledgeable about the law, as he was more invested in justice.

Also read: Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia

On a similar note, CJI Bobde appealed judges to become more driven towards justice and said, “It’s the hallmark of every great institution and judges that they are keener on justice and not merely on law”.

Saying that the e-kendra could make justice ‘technology-dependent’, he said that e-Sewa kendras strive to eliminate these problems and make courts more accessible for common people.

Referring to an ancient British adage about legal aid services, the CJI said accessing justice was perceived similar to entering a rich hotel, which was open to all but not accessible for service.

“It is this meaninglessness of such words which the e-kendra seeks to eliminate and to alleviate the problems,” he said, adding that these technological access points would henceforth bring legal aid closer to people, especially from humble backgrounds.

Among dignitaries who joined the event today, Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court Akil Kureshi, Justice Subhashish Talapatra, Justice SG Chatterjee, Odisha Lokayukta Justice Ajit Singh, and others were seen sharing the dais.

