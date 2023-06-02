Judicial panel to probe Manipur violence: Shah

A judicial commission headed by a retired high court chief justice will probe the violence in Manipur and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will look into six cases connected to the clashes, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday as he announced a slew of steps to quell the riots that have convulsed the northeastern state for close to a month and killed 80 people. HT Image

On the final day of his visit to Manipur, Shah also announced the formation of an inter-agency command for better coordination, a peace committee to be headed by governor Anasuiya Uikey, promised to improve connectivity, and assured an impartial investigation into the ethnic clashes that have pit the dominant Meitei community against the Kukis, a tribal group.

“A judicial commission headed by a retired high court chief justice will probe the violence in Manipur, the reasons for it and those responsible for it. The probe will be conducted by the Indian government,” Shah told journalists in Imphal. “Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur,” he added.

Shah said that a special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate six cases -- five registered till date for the violence that started on May 3 and another one on the general criminal conspiracy behind the clashes.

“I would like to assure the people of Manipur that this probe will be completely impartial and neutral, to find out the main reason that led to the violence. Proper action will be taken against all those responsible with the aim of ensuring that there’s no repetition of such violence in future,” said the minister.

Shah said that the peace committee headed by Uikey will include businesspersons, prominent players, representatives of political parties, legislators and members of civil society groups. “Several agencies are at present working in Manipur to ensure peace,” he added.

To maintain better and non-partisan coordination, an inter-agency unified command headed by former Central Reserve Police Force chief and Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh will start working from Thursday, Shah added.

“To ensure smooth functioning of all arrangements in Manipur, a joint secretary level officers of Union home ministry and five director level officers of different ministries will be present in the state,” he said.

On one key demand by some Kuki groups of a separate administration not under the control of the Manipur government, Shah said: “The central government cleared its stand on Manipur’s territorial integrity earlier. I don’t want to make any statement to sensationalise the issue and make headlines.”

The home minister arrived in Manipur on Monday night and held talks with chief minister N Biren Singh, senior officers, and Uikey. On Tuesday, he reviewed the security situation, held an all-party meeting and met delegations from Meitei and Kuki communities. On Wednesday, Shah visited the Kuki-dominated town of Moreh on the border with Myanmar and Kangpokpi district. He also went to relief camps in Kangpokpi and Imphal, and later held a security review meeting in the state capital.

Shah’s visit was important in a state where ethnic divides run deep and where the local administration has repeatedly struggled to quell violence and build bridges between the communities. The state government needs to dispel the perception of bias and focus on confidence-building measures and bring both sides to the negotiating table for forging a long-term solution. An impartial judicial probe can go a long way in rebuilding that trust.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence since May 3, with the bulk of the clashes between the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state’s population and lives largely in Imphal, and the Kukis, who comprise 16% of the state and live largely in the hill districts. At least 80 people have died and 40,000 displaced.

The clashes erupted during a protest against a court-ordered tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet, pumping in additional security forces to force a break in the spiraling clashes. Internet is still not back in the state. But tensions were simmering for much longer, owing to the state government’s decision to exit a tripartite accord and move against some forest dwelling groups it termed as encroachers.

In his press conference, Shah appealed to all sections to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony. Expressing condolences to those killed in violence, he urged residents not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace. The minister said monetary compensation of ₹5 lakh each from the Centre and the state government will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. A detailed relief and rehabilitation package for those injured and who lost their properties will be announced on Friday.

A significant chunk of his press conference was devoted to logistical and connectivity issues in a state where dilapidated roads are often the only link to far-flung districts that have been rocked by rioting.

Shah said an additional 30,000 metric tonnes of rice will be provided to Manipur in the next two months. Eight teams of doctors will arrive in the state to provide medical relief to people in Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi areas. 15 petrol pumps were identified across the state to provide fuel round the clock to those in need, he added.

As various groups have blocked interstate highways and arterial roads, the minister said a temporary platform will be built at Khongkang railway station in Tamenglong district so that goods can arrive by train. “A temporary helicopter service is being started from Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi, which will provide transport facility to airport and remote places with charges of ₹2,000 per person only. The rest of the cost will be borne by the government,” Shah said.

The home minister hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party government, and said in the past six years, Manipur was free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence and achieved unprecedented progress. “Violence was a temporary phase, misunderstandings will go away ... the situation will soon be normal,” he added.

He said that trial work on 10km fencing along the Myanmar and Manipur border was completed by the Centre while the tendering process for another 80km was also completed. He said biometric data of people coming from neighbouring countries was also being collected.

He also held out a warning, saying any violation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement signed between the Centre, Manipur government and 25 Kuki outfits in 2008 will be dealt with strictly.

During his four-day visit, Shah visited relief camps, and interacted with delegations and victims in Imphal, Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. He also held a meeting with state cabinet ministers and women’s organisations. Apart from this, Shah met about 22 civil society groups from the Meitei community and about 25 from the Kuki community. Discussions were also held with 11 political parties, prominent sportspersons and elected representatives of all parties.

Shah’s announcements were received with cautious optimism.

“The only thing that we care about is fulfilment of our political demand which is total separation from Manipur. He didn’t mention anything about that today. In talks with us, Shah had assured us our demands will be addressed after 15 days. We are hopeful that he will deliver on his promise after that,” said Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson for Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur district.

The reaction from the Meitei side was also mixed.

“All memorandums submitted by Meitei groups to Shah had called for withdrawal of the suspension of operation (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups. We were expecting the Union minister to say something about that,” said Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of five civil society organisations.

