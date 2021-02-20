‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court
- Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
With a Delhi court reserving its order on climate activist Disha Ravi’s bail plea on Saturday, the road ahead for the young woman seems to have become more difficult. The court has set February 23 as the next date of hearing.
Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”. “There is no disaffection being spread by the toolkit. It is just a digital document. My history has nothing to do with Khalistan. My connection is not with Sikhs For Justice or PJF. In this case, it is clear that thinking otherwise is attracting sedition,” Disha’s lawyer Siddhartha Aggarwal told the court on behalf of his client.
“I have no connection with the Khalistan movement, whatsoever. There is no single chat or conversation between me and the (banned organisation) Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) produced by the Delhi Police,” the activist argued before Justice Dharmendra Rana. She also contended that speaking to a secessionist, did not make her one.
Disha’s lawyer further pointed out that Poetic Justice Foundation was founded only last year and hence Ravi could not have any prior links to the organization.
“I was not taken to any place in Bengaluru for raids and investigation. No raids were conducted to recover any mobile devices,” Disha told the court pointing out gaps in the investigation conducted by the Delhi Police prior to her arrest and subsequent judicial custody.
Calling the “toolkit” part of a larger “sinister design”, the Delhi Police vehemently opposed the 22-year-old's bail petition saying the toolkit was, in fact, a gateway to another website aimed at defaming India and its army. The Delhi Police alleged that Disha, who was arrested on February 13, is closely connected to the organisation called Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), which supports the Khalistan movement.
Last week Disha Ravi, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly creating an online “toolkit” intended to help a section of farmers protesting against the government's three farm laws and demanding that the Centre repeal them for being anti-farmer.
