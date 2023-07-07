Justice Sheo Kumar Singh appointed acting chairperson of National Green Tribunal

The Centre on Thursday appointed Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, a judicial member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), as its acting chairperson following the retirement of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. Justice Singh also served as a judge, Industrial Tribunal UP, chairman of oversight committee, UP constituted by NGT. (National Green Tribunal)

The union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, in a notification, said Justice Singh would act as the chairperson until an appointment is made to the post.

Sheo Kumar Singh 1 joined Judicial Service in 1984 and worked as district judge in different districts of UP, Registrar (Judicial), Supreme Court of India, Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad before his elevation as high court judge.

He was appointed Observer, Ram Janam Bhumi, Ayodhya, Faizabad by the order of the Supreme Court to monitor the excavation work carried out by the expert team of Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Adarsh Kumar Goel who had taken over NGT as chairperson on July 6, 2018, completed his tenure of five years on Thursday.

“In the last five years July 2018 to July 2023 several innovative steps have been taken by National Green Tribunal with a focus to simplify the procedures to make NGT people friendly and to improve faster disposal of matters,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

Justice SK Singh will act as chairperson until a new chairperson is appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Tribunal Reform Act, 2021 read with National Green Tribunal, Act 2010.

Goel has been dealing with various cases related to environmental clearances and air pollution.

In April, NGT had constituted a high-powered committee headed by the secretary, union environment ministry to revisit the environmental clearance (EC) granted by the environment ministry to the Great Nicobar township and area development and other infrastructure projects involving an area of 16,610 hectares in the ecologically fragile islands.

The order was widely criticised by environmentalists who questioned the wisdom of having the secretary of the very ministry that granted EC to review it.

Several legal and environmentalists have been critical of the fact that NGT forms committees to look into most environmental cases which includes government bodies and members.

Some lawyers feel forming committees is important to have a better understanding of the case provided it has representation from subject experts and independent bodies.

“NGT jurisdiction covers all environmental issues, in the current scenario of development and population explosion. The environment plays a pivotal role. NGT being entrusted with the jurisdiction to adjudicate upon the fundamental question of sustainable development is expected to conclude the adverse effects if any by a development project on the environment. NGT has judged a large number of such important issues,” said Raj Panjwani, senior advocate and founder president of NGT Bar Association.

“The decision-making process to evaluate on the touchstone of sustainable development is essential to get the best possible scientific evaluation by experts in the field. The said evaluation in most of the cases before NGT is undertaken by a committee of experts constituted by the NGT comprising of government departments to facilitate the study along with independent institutes or experts on the project. The parties if aggrieved by the recommendations of the committee, they have an opportunity to file their objections,” the senior advocate added.