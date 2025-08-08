Justice Varma case: SC reinforces CJI’s authority in judicial discipline

The Supreme Court has held that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is not a “mere post office” when forwarding findings of an in-house inquiry against a high court judge to the President and the Prime Minister, and that the CJI plays a central, moral, and deliberative role in maintaining judicial discipline and institutional credibility. The court said the CJI bears a significant moral responsibility. (ANI)

Delivering a powerful reaffirmation of the CJI’s central role in maintaining institutional discipline within the judiciary, the judgment delivered on Thursday in the case of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad high court went beyond the individual controversy to lay down robust legal reasoning on the CJI’s authority and responsibility to protect the judiciary’s credibility.

Justice Varma, in his petition, assailed the May 8 recommendation by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna for initiation of proceedings for his removal over the discovery of charred currency from his official residence in Delhi earlier this year, on the grounds that the CJI had no authority to make such recommendation based on the report of the in-house inquiry and moreover, such opinion would prejudice the members of the Parliament and violate the spirit of separation of powers.

Rejecting this argument, the Supreme Court held: “We have no hesitation to say that the CJI is not a mere post office between the committee [in-house] and the President or the Prime Minister that the report is to be forwarded without any remarks or recommendation. The CJI is not a mere post office. He has to indicate why judicial work is not assigned to the Judge, not as to why he should be impeached.”

The court elaborated that while the Constitution does not vest the CJI with administrative superintendence over high courts, the CJI nonetheless bears a “significant moral responsibility”. “The Chief Justice of India is clearly an important person, if not the most, in the larger scheme of maintaining institutional interest and credibility to ascertain whether a judge has indulged in misconduct,” it noted.

The judgment rejected the notion that the CJI’s communication of an in-house committee’s findings undermines the parliamentary impeachment process or violates separation of powers. “The report of inquiry may, or may not, find the allegations against the Judge to be serious, so as to call for any measure. However, if it does, the CJI is under an obligation to forward the report to the President and the Prime Minister. We see no justification to hold that in so forwarding, the CJI may not give his own views,” said the bench.

Reinforcing the sanctity of the in-house mechanism, the court underscored that this procedure fills a constitutional void. “There exists a yawning gap in our constitutional framework in respect of oversight over judicial conduct falling short of proved misbehaviour. The in-house procedure has been judicially recognised as a legitimate measure to fill this gap,” it said.

The judgment noted that while the President and the Prime Minister are constitutionally empowered to initiate impeachment proceedings based on material, including an in-house committee report, the CJI plays an indispensable role in screening and conveying these findings.

It acknowledged the CJI’s discretion to trigger the process and forward findings, while stressing that this power is not arbitrary but “regulated” and aimed solely at preserving the institution’s credibility. “What else is the CJI expected to do if he is of the view that the matter requires a deeper probe? We hasten to add that where the committee itself [constituted by the CJI] finds substance in the allegations and the misconduct found is serious enough to call for initiation of proceedings for removal, the CJI does have the authority, in a fit and proper case, to endorse such finding while forwarding the report of inquiry.”

In response to withholding of judicial work of a high court judge pending the in-house inquiry, the court said that such administrative action is well within the institutional framework. “Judicial independence does not mean liberty to act as one might wish. It is coupled with judicial accountability.”

It pointed out that the President, who often refers complaints to the CJI and eventually receives the inquiry report, is a vital participant in the in-house process. “The President is not a stranger to the process. More often than not, complaints originate from the office of the President itself.”

“We hold that the CJI’s discretion as to whether, where and when to act, mindful of the substance in the complaints received, would obviously be a regulated discretion; but, once the ball is set rolling by the CJI, it must end with his recommendation/advice to the President and the Prime Minister depending on what the committee records as its findings.”