Justice Yashwant Varma transfer: Allahabad HC Bar Association calls strike from tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 08:36 PM IST

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Delhi high court's Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court.

Hours after the Supreme Court notified the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday announced an indefinite strike from March 25.

On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended transferring justice Varma to the Allahabad high court.
On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended transferring justice Varma to the Allahabad high court. (Allahabad high court website)

"Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday following Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court," bar body president Anil Tiwari said.

"We are sending a request to the Bar Associations in Lucknow in this regard," he added.

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court, the Allahabad high court.

Justice Verma is facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of piles of cash from his official residence in the national capital during a fire. He wasn't home at the time of the incident.

Also read: Cash row: SC collegium issues resolution to repatriate Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC

Tiwari said the association was against Justice Varma's transfer to any bench across the country.

"The High Court Bar Association opposes any proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or its Lucknow bench or any other high court," he said.

Cash row: Allahabad HC bar body demands impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Verma

He demanded that Justice Verma's verdicts should be reviewed to restore the faith of the masses in the judicial system.

"All the judgements delivered by Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure as a judge at Allahabad High Court and Delhi High Court be reviewed to inspire confidence of people at large to regain public faith in the judicial system," said the association's resolution.

Justice Varma's clarification

Also read: ‘Found burnt 500 notes’: Debris of cash spotted near Justice Varma's house

Justice Varma had claimed that he was being framed in what he described as a “conspiracy to malign” him. Responding to questions posed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in a letter to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Justice Varma said that neither he nor his family members had any knowledge of the money.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
