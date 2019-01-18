 Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna take oath as Supreme Court judges amid row over their appointment
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna take oath as Supreme Court judges amid row over their appointment

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 31. With the swearing-in of justices Maheshwari and Khanna, the strength has now gone up to 28.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2019 11:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Dinesh Maheshwari,Sanjiv Khanna,Supreme Court
Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were sworn-in as Supreme Court judges on Friday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to justices Maheshwari and Khanna during the swearing-in ceremony held in court number 1 of the apex court.(PTI)

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were sworn-in as Supreme Court judges on Friday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to justices Maheshwari and Khanna during the swearing-in ceremony held in court number 1 of the apex court.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 31. With the swearing-in of justices Maheshwari and Khanna, the strength has now gone up to 28.

While Justice Maheshwari was the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Khanna was a judge in the Delhi High Court.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 11:07 IST

tags

more from india