Juvenile rape accused ‘ends life’ in observation home, probe ordered

LUCKNOW

A juvenile rape accused lodged at an observation home in Mirzapur allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday evening, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to order an inquiry into the incident. The boy, a native of Bhadohi, was accused of raping a 3-year-old girl of the same district.

A staff member of the observation home said that the boy had been staying there since July 11 and was found hanging from the ventilator of the washroom.

Mirzapur police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Deputy chief probation officer, Mirzapur, Prabhat Ranjan, who is conducting the inquiry on behalf of the women and child development department, said, “We will look into any laxity on the part of the observation home staff. The centre has 63 inmates of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Bhadohi districts.” An employee of the observation home said that the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Bhadohi, on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 00:10 IST