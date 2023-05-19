Home / India News / ‘Not great thing for civil aviation’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Go First insolvency case

ByShobhit Gupta
May 19, 2023 10:53 AM IST

On Wednesday, the crisis-hit Go First extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26, citing operational reasons.

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday has opened up on the domestic airline Go First insolvency matter and said that it is "not a great thing for aviation" and the ministry is committed to help the bankrupt airline.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. (PTI)
"It is certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation. However, each company has to manage its own issues. As far as the Ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in terms of helping airlines with whatever fundamental issues there are facing", he told news agency ANI.

The minister also urged the resumption of flights as soon as possible, adding that the airlines have to submit their plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after which it will decide on the matter. "We have very clearly said that we would want a resumption of flights as soon as possible. They have to submit their plan to DGCA which will cover the number of planes, the number of routes. Basis that plan, DGCA will then decide how to take it forward", he added.

On Wednesday, the crisis-hit airline extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26, citing operational reasons and hoped to resume the operations soon. Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, was gounded from May 3.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First in a statement said.

The airline also added that a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10 and has granted a protection under a moratorium from recovery by lenders.

However, some lessors have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision. NCLAT has reserved its verdict on lessors' appeal for May 22.

Meanwhile, a claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.

(With inputs from ANI)

jyotiraditya scindia airline
