Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews flood situation in MP's Guna, says compensation given to 7000 people

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, reviewed the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district and said that about 7,000 people have been provided with compensation. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that compensation amount has been given to about 7,000 people.(PTI File)

Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Guna on Saturday and also talked to collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the concerned Minister of the three districts via video conference.

The Union Minister told ANI, "By 10:30 pm, I had a video conference with the collectors and SPs of all three districts. After that, I called the concerned Minister... I reviewed each and every issue, like the level of water in our rivers and dams."

"There has been a lot of damage in Guna. Compensation amount has been given to about 7,000 people," Scindia added.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had held a virtual interaction with flood victims from Shivpuri, Guna, Damoh, Raisen and Chhindwara districts and announced the release of ₹30 crore as relief assistance to the accounts of over 28,000 affected people across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Madhya Pradesh received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Jyotiraditya Scindia gifted a new tractor to a young man from Lilwara village in flood-hit Shivpuri district after his tractor got damaged while saving villagers from floodwater.

Giriraj had rescued the villagers from the flood-affected areas to safe places. While serving continuously, his tractor got stuck in the deep and stopped, and its engine also got destroyed.

Union Minister Scindia also honoured Giriraj while he was on a visit to take stock of the flood situation. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, pointing towards Giriraj's mother, Scindia said, "Now he is not just your son, but mine as well."

"The courage and spirit of service of people like Giriraj are an inspiration for the entire society. He is not just the pride of his village, but of the entire region," he added.