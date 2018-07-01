Jyotiraditya Scindia visits Mandsaur rape survivor, demands fast-track trial

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday visited the eight-year-old rape survivor from Mandsaur at the MY Hospital in Indore on Saturday night.

The girl was allegedly raped by two miscreants on Tuesday. They took her from her school and raped her in a secluded place, slit her throat and left her to die. Both the accused — Irfan and Asif — were arrested and have been remanded till July 2.

After his visit, he tweeted, “I was deeply saddened after meeting the Mandsaur rape victim at MY Hospital. I have assured the family that we will not stop till the accused in the case get harsh punishment for their deed.” In another tweet, he said, “Those guilty in the case should not be spared. They should be tried in a fast-track court and should be given the maximum punishment so that it acts as a deterrent for other miscreants.”

Later, Scindia took part in a candle-light march in Indore and prayed for the speedy recovery of the girl. Another march was held in Bhopal on Sunday in which hundreds of people from the Muslim community took part.

Since the news of the incident hit headlines, many political leaders have visited the survivor and her family. On Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also met the survivor and her family.

The girl’s condition is improving rapidly and she is fully conscious, but her mental trauma remains, according to a medical bulletin released by doctors on Sunday. They also warned that since the girl is still weak, there was chance of secondary infection from visitors and advised people to maintain a distance from the patient.

Experts from outside MP are also being roped in to ensure she gets the best treatment. MY Hospital sources said on Sunday.

SIT to probe case

The DNA samples of the two accused were sent for examination and a special investigation team formed to speed up the probe, police said on Sunday. The SIT will be headed by city superintendent of police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla and will include a legal adviser. Shukla said 70% of the probe was completed and a blood-stained knife, the victim’s school bag, among other things, were recovered.

(With PTI inputs)