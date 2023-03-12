Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a private super-specialty hospital following abdominal discomfort, PTI reported quoting the hospital. A small ulcer was found in his stomach during medical tests, the hospital said. K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it added. The 69-year-old developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

