Home / India News / Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

ByMallika Soni
Mar 12, 2023 06:44 PM IST

K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, the hospital informed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a private super-specialty hospital following abdominal discomfort, PTI reported quoting the hospital. A small ulcer was found in his stomach during medical tests, the hospital said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)
The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it added. The 69-year-old developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

