Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment
Mar 12, 2023 06:44 PM IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, the hospital informed.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a private super-specialty hospital following abdominal discomfort, PTI reported quoting the hospital. A small ulcer was found in his stomach during medical tests, the hospital said.
The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it added. The 69-year-old developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.
"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.
