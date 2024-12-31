Senior IAS officer K Vijayanand will be the new chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh in place of Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who will retire on Tuesday on completion of his term, said an official order released late on Sunday. K Vijayanand named Andhra Pradesh’s new chief secretary

The 1992-batch IAS officer, who is presently the special chief secretary (energy), will assume charge as the chief secretary on Tuesday afternoon, people familiar with the matter said.

In a statement, Vijayanand thanked chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu for reposing faith and giving an opportunity to serve the state as the chief secretary. He also thanked deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh for their support and guidance.

He assured to put all out efforts to implement the vision of the CM to provide inclusive growth and overall development of the state, particularly backward regions and weaker sections of the society.

Vijayanand has been serving as special chief secretary energy department and also chairman and managing director of AP TRANSCO since 2023 and chairman of AP GENCO since 2022. He was the chairperson of Southern Regional Power Committee for the year 2023-24.

As the special chief secretary (energy), Vijayanand was also instrumental in signing the agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the purchase of 7,000 MW of power from Rajasthan-based solar power units during the regime of YSR Congress party government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. After the agreement was signed, Vijayanand described it as a “trendsetter.” He said it was an unprecedented agreement in India.

The agreement has kicked up a controversy recently with the US court indicting Adani Energy, which has an arrangement with SECI, for allegedly offering ₹1,750 crore bribes to the then chief minister for purchasing solar power. Jagan has since refuted the allegation saying his government had signed the agreement with the SECI, and not Adani group.

Vijayanand, who began his career as an assistant collector of Adilabad in 1993, held several positions, including the collector of Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Srikakulam districts. From 2007, he served as the State Project Director for Planning and Program Implementation till 2008. After state bifurcation, he was allotted to residuary Andhra Pradesh and had served as principal secretary, Information Technology and Industries.