'UDF circulated communal videos during LS polls': CPI(M) leader hits back at Cong-led front in Kerala

A senior leader of Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday accused the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of circulating ‘communal and objectionable’ videos during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the state's Vadakara constituency. CPI(M) leader MV Govindan (Image courtesy: Facebook)

The statement from MV Govindan, the state secretary of the CPI(M), came amid continuing criticism of it by the UDF over the ‘kafir’ campaign row.

“It was the UDF, which had circulated the communal and objectionable videos as part of the (Lok Sabha) polls. That is what we have been saying since the beginning. In was the LDF which had lodged a complaint in this regard,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Govindan further stated that the beneficiaries were not the CPI(M) or the LDF.

Shafi Parambil of the Congress was elected from the Vadakara seat with 557,528 or 49.65% votes, according to the Election Commission. CPI(M)'s KK Shailaja, a former health minister of Kerala, came second with 443,022 (39.45%) votes and Praphul Krishnan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was third (111,979; 9.97%).

On Friday, the Congress had criticised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M), for ‘protecting’ the people behind the campaign.

The controversy pertains to a social media post put up ahead of voting on the Vadakara seat reportedly asking people not to vote for Shailaja, the LDF candidate, as she was a ‘kafir’ (non-believer).

The Kerala Police recently found that the post was circulated on a few online pages and WhatsApp groups linked to the ruling party in the southern state.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala polled on April 26, the second leg of the seven-phase national polls. The UDF won 18 seats, and LDF and BJP one each.