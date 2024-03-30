Kalpana Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, says Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal

Kalpana Soren, the wife for Jharkhand's former chief minister Hemant Soren, met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday. Kalpana Soren will also attend the INDIA bloc's mega rally in the national Capital against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. After meeting Sunita, Kalpana said what happened in Jharkhand a few months ago was happening in New Delhi now. "My husband Hemant Soren was sent to jail. Now Arvind sir has been arrested. So I came to meet Sunita ma'am to share our grief. We discussed that now we will have to take our fight ahead in which she will support us and Jharkhand will support Arvind Kejriwal sir," Kalpana said. Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in an alleged land scam. Before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, he resigned from the chief minister post and Champai Soren later proved the majority in the Assembly as he became the chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 almost followed a similar pattern minus the drama that Hemant Soren created as he travelled from New Delhi to Ranchi by car, apparently pulling a fast one on the ED in Delhi. Kalpana Soren's name was doing the rounds as the next chief minister of Jharkhand but the mantle was passed on to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's veteran leader Champai Soren.

Since November last year, Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons and questioned the constitutional validity of the summons that were issued to him in connection with the alleged liquor scam. On March 21, the ED raided his residence and took him into custody and since then, the Delhi chief minister has been in the ED custody getting no relief from the court. The Aam Aadmi Party maintained that Kejriwal would not resign from the chief minister post and would issue orders from ED custody which led to another controversy after Kejriwal issued two orders.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal held regular press briefings and communicated Arvind Kejriwal's message to the people. On Friday, Sunita launched a WhatsApp campaign Kejriwal ko Aashirwad asking people to send their blessings for Kejriwal.