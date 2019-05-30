Kamal Nath denies involvement in LS hawala tape case

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday strongly rejected allegations that he and his officer on special duty had a conversation about hawala transactions during Lok Sabha polls.

In an audio clip leaked to media on Tuesday, Nath and his OSD Praveen Kakkar purportedly talked about money changing hands through hawala transactions for poll expenses.

PTI reported on Tuesday that the I-T department would soon summon top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government, politicians and relatives of CM Kamal Nath as part of its probe into an alleged “widespread and well-organised” hawala racket of about Rs 281 crore, unearthed during the Lok Sabha polls.

“This was not disclosed from where they got the documents. This was not disclosed whose voice it was. Nothing has been disclosed. They say people connected with Kamal Nath, but I don’t know them. I have never seen their faces. The country understands with what motive this is being projected,” Nath told reporters on Wednesday.

He alleged that this was being done to “distract the attention of people from what the state government is going to disclose”.

