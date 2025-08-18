‘Oppn sad that India progressing’: Kangana Ranaut says vote theft charges are ‘tamasha’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday attacked the opposition, saying that the Congress-led INDIA bloc “is sad as the country is progressing”. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused the opposition of indulging in corruption when they were in power.(PTI)

Calling the opposition protest in the parliament over voter list revision in Bihar and alleged theft of votes “tamasha (drama)”, the Mandi MP said that the Election Commission reprimanded Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, for “dishonouring the voters”.

"Despite such reprimanding, they (the INDIA bloc MPs) did drama here today,” Ranaut was quoted by ANI as saying.

Kangana Ranaut also accused the opposition of indulging in corruption when they were in power. “So, you can understand that if they don't get power, they would not let any work be done. When they had the opportunity, they did corruption. Now, when the country is progressing, they are sad. So, the public is watching this, and that is the reason they won't be able to win any election," she said, speaking in Hindi.

INDIA bloc planning impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, escalating its confrontation with the EC days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of large-scale voter fraud.

The move comes after Gandhi alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana, accusing the Commission of manipulating voter data to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On August 7, he claimed that 1,00,250 “stolen” votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central enabled the BJP’s Lok Sabha victory, accusing the ECI of “colluding” with the ruling party.

Under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, the CEC can only be removed in the same manner as a Supreme Court judge, requiring a motion of impeachment by Parliament.