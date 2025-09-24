Popular Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa dies at 94. Who was he?

Popular Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa died at the age of 94 on Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru. SL Bhyrappa was a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards, among others(X/@astitvam)

Rashtrotthana Hospital issued a statement and said, "The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padmabhushana and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri S L Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti!!!"

Known for his popular novels 'Vamshavriksha, Daatu, Parva, Mandara', among others, Bhyrappa has received several accolades.

He was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards, among others.

Bhyrappa's works, like 'Naayi-Neralu', 'Matadana', 'Vamshavriksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane', have been developed into movies. While 'Gruhabhanga' and 'Daatu' have been made into TV series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Bhyrappa and said the nation has "lost a towering stalwart who stirred conscience and delved deep into the soul of India".

Describing the novelist as a "fearless and timeless thinker", PM Modi said that Bhyrappa "profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works".

"His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society. His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he wrote in his X post.

Who was SL Bhyrappa?

Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa was born on August 20, 1931, in Santeshivara village in Karnataka's Hassan district.

Coming from a Hoysala Karnataka Brahmin family, Bhyrappa lost his mother and brothers to the Bubonic plague during his early childhood.

He completed school in Channarayapatna and Mysore, following which he did BA (Hons) in Philosophy at Mysore University. Bhyrappa went on to complete an MA in Philosophy.

Later, he earned a doctorate in philosophy at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

According to his website, Bhyrappa has written 24 novels, four volumes of literary criticism, and books on aesthetics, social issues, and culture.

He has also served as a professor of philosophy for more than three decades at NCERT.

SL Bhyrappa's 1996 autobiography was titled "Bhitti" (canvas), which speaks about his childhood and the journey to becoming a writer.