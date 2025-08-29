Kanpur guard earning 10,000 served 3.14 crore GST notice after PAN misuse

Omji Shukla, a security guard working in a private company, has said that he received a notice of ₹3.14 crore from Delhi Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) on August 21. Security guard gets ₹ 3.14 crore tax notice, says PAN card used for ₹ 17 crore fraud(Representative image)

Speaking to ANI, Shukla, who merely earns ₹10,000 per month, claimed that his PAN card has been misused to set up enterprises. He demanded that an independent investigation be conducted to identify the perpetrator behind this fraud.

"I received a notice from Delhi CGST to pay tax of ₹3 crores. Someone has misused my PAN card and set up enterprises in my name. They have done a clothing business worth ₹17 crores. They didn't pay taxes. But I was sent a notice. No one has contacted me since I received this notice. However, I have been told to answer this notice so that they know a fraud has been committed with me," Shukla said.

"There should be an independent investigation into this. Today, I am the one who is suffering. Tomorrow, it will be someone else. I don't want anyone to go through something like this. The accused should be punished," he added.

Shukla informed that the notice was given to him by a postman on the afternoon of August 21, as he was preparing for the Ganpati festival.

"I received the notice on August 21 at 3:00 PM. At that time, I was preparing to bring Ganpati with the children of my locality. When the postman asked me who Omji Shukla was, I said it was me. He himself could not believe it. Then I showed him my Aadhaar card, and he handed me a 32-page notice. Now, is it the department or the one who misused my documents to be blamed?" Shukla said.