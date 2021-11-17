Kanpur man picked up over theft dies, kin alleges police torture

A 35-year-old man picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police for interrogation in a theft case two days ago died on Tuesday morning in Kanpur with the family alleging he was framed and beaten up.

Jitendra Srivastava, a resident of Madhavpura in Kanpur, was picked up by police officers on Sunday for questioning in connection with ₹14 lakh theft case, his family said.

On Monday night, Srivastava was handed over to the family in a critical condition with marks of assault on his back and legs, his sister Mansi said.

“His condition kept worsening through the night and he died when we were taking him to hospital,” said Srivastava’s brother Kinna. “The injuries on his body indicate police brutality. His entire back turned black and the injury marks are proof that he was beaten with batons and belts,” he alleged.

Kanpur’s deputy commissioner of police (west) BBGTS Murthy said police was looking into the allegation and that the body was sent for autopsy.

Murthy met the family members of the deceased and assured them of a transparent investigation. He said a case will be registered. “We will register a case and waiting for a complaint from the family. Stern action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Gomti Devi, Srivastava’s mother, alleged that her son was framed by a neighbour.“He was named in a fake complaint of theft for revenge. Police stormed into my house and took him away without explaining to us the reason for their action,” she alleged.

On November 14, Srivastava’s neighbour Y S Dixit lodged a complaint at Kalyanpur Police station, alleging that valuables worth ₹14 lakh were missing from his house. In the FIR, he said he suspected Srivastava of stealing the items.

Late on Tuesday, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) of murder against Dixit and picked him up for questioning. Murthy said the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Srivastava’s family . “The family has not named any policeman in the FIR,” he added. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.