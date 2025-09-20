Kanpur shocker: Man’s body found at home nearly a week after death, brother was unaware

A 49-year-old man was found dead in a room of his house in Kanpur’s Devanagar area, five to six days after his death. His elder brother and nephew lived on the upper floor of the same house. Man found dead in his home in Kanpur, five to six days after his death.(Representative/Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Mohan Shukla, a labourer. Tenants reportedly noticed a foul odor coming from his room and alerted Kishan’s brother and the police.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the house, broke open the locked door, and discovered his body. During preliminary investigation, police learned that Kishan had a history of mental illness, was unmarried, and had been staying alone. His parents had passed away a few years ago, Live Hindustan reported.

Kishan’s viscera has been sent for further examination, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Kishan’s sister, Usha, said she was not informed about his death. She alleged that her brother had not been checked on during this period and claimed that the house, which was in their mother’s name, had been secretly sold by Achyut Shukla, who resides on a different floor of the house.

Earlier in January, a Bengaluru-based businessman, Nilesh Bhandari, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Lucknow.

He had checked into the hotel two days earlier with a female companion. Originally from Rajasthan, Bhandari had been living in Bengaluru.

Hotel management said Bhandari was found in his room in a naked state. They reported the incident to the police, who launched an investigation into the case.