Kanyakumari sea glass bridge linking two monuments was brought in AIADMK rule: Palaniswami

PTI |
Dec 31, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Kanyakumari sea glass bridge linking two monuments was brought in AIADMK rule: Palaniswami

Chennai, The sea glass bridge project connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial with Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari was brought during the AIADMK regime, but could not be completed due to the pandemic and regime change, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Tuesday.

Kanyakumari sea glass bridge linking two monuments was brought in AIADMK rule: Palaniswami
Kanyakumari sea glass bridge linking two monuments was brought in AIADMK rule: Palaniswami

He claimed that it was due to his efforts as Chief Minister that the project was sanctioned and environment clearance was given.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin who inaugurated the glass bridge in Kanyakumari on Monday evening did not bring the project. It was brought during the AIADMK regime when I was the Chief Minister," Palaniswami told reporters here.

He had announced this project after a meeting in Delhi in 2018 when Nitin Gadkari was the Union Shipping Minister. "Since Kanyakumari is a very popular tourist destination, I requested that a bridge be built to link Thiruvalluvar statue with the Vivekananda Rock Memorial," the former Chief Minister said.

His request was accepted and the project was prepared under the Sagarmala project with fifty percent financial assistance each from the central and state governments.

Later, he reiterated the demand when then Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Chennai. "We received a no-objection certificate from the Environment Ministry for the project. The work was stopped in 2020 due to Covid," Palaniswami said. Thereafter, tenders were floated after Stalin came to power.

The 77-meter-long and 10-metre-wide glass bridge connecting the two monuments off the coast of Kanyakumari inaugurated by Stalin has become the latest attraction at the Land's End.

The glass bridge, said to be the first such one in the country, offers tourists an enchanting view of the monuments of the two savants and the expansive sea around. It provides a thrilling experience of walking above the sea.

The project was executed for 37 crore by the DMK government. The bowstring arch glass bridge has been designed to withstand the saline breeze.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On