Kargil Vijay Diwas Live Updates: President Kovind, PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers of the Indian Army

India is observing 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday to commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the mountains of Kargil on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kargil war, which led to 527 deaths on Indian soldiers, lasted for over two months and ended on July 26, 1999. Indian Army, with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF), wrested back the Kargil region, in Ladakh sector, from the Pakistan army.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid their lives during the Kargil War. Among several other leaders, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah also paid their respects to the soldiers of the Indian Army.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Dras: I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally.





NK Kalia,father of Capt.Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in 1999 Kargil War: Indian govt took action after Uri & Pulwama attacks, and when IAF's Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan. If similar actions were taken in 1999, our soldiers would not have been treated badly by the Pakistan.





10:34 am IST Father of Capt Vikram Batra on Kargil Diwas GL Batra, father of Capt Vikram Batra, who lost his life in Kargil War: Government is taking strong actions against Pakistan as it continues to support infiltration&terrorism. I’d requested government in Delhi to rename roads in Delhi after Param Vir Chakra awardees. I am yet to receive a response on it.

Captain Vikram Batra of the Indian Army was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra (PVC).





Jammu & Kashmir: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras, on 20th Kargil Vijay Divas.





Naik Deepchand,1889 Missile regiment, Kargil: My battalion had fired 10,000 rounds during the war. I am proud of this fact. We had only one target in mind that is to defeat the enemy. I have come here to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil War.





Karnataka: A park dedicated to Indian soldiers has been constructed in Shivamogga that will be inaugurated today on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.





10:25 am IST President Kovind:A grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces President Ram Nath Kovind: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hi, reports news agency ANI.





10:23 am IST Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on 20th #KargilVijayDiwas. pic.twitter.com/PWssdObUJY — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019





20th Kargil Vijay Diwas being celebrated at Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Jammu & Kashmir.




