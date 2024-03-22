‘Karma’: Ex-Congress leader recalls Anna Hazare protests as Kejriwal arrested by ED

While the Congress has thrown its weight behind Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening in the Delhi excise policy case, the party’s former leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of late Congress stalwart and ex-President of India Pranab Mukherjee, remarked how ‘Karma’ has caught up with the Delhi chief minister. Sharmistha Mukherjee (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mukherjee recalled the 2011 anti-corruption protests against the day's Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre. While the agitation was led by social activist Anna Hazare, Kejriwal was among its most prominent faces.

“He (Kejriwal) & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including (ex-Delhi CM) Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had ‘trunk loads’ of evidence against her. No one has seen the ‘trunk’ so far. Karma catches up!” she posted on the social media platform.

Kejriwal and several others who participated in the anti-corruption movement founded the Aam Aadmi Party in November 2012. The Congress has always held him responsible for ‘besmirching’ the UPA government’s reputation. In subsequent years, the AAP ousted the grand old party from power in both Delhi and Punjab, leading to more ‘bad blood’ between the two sides.

Previously, leaders of the Congress unit in Delhi too have called for Kejriwal to be arrested in the excise policy case. Now, however, the parties are among over two dozen constituents of the opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, which will take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases; the first phase is on April 19 and the last, on June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be conducted on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).